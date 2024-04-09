Corpus Christi resident Jerry Zamora III found after being missing for over a month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A young Corpus Christi resident has been found after being missing for over a month.

Jerry Zamora III went missing in Feb. 20. But his father confirmed with KRIS 6 News reporter Eran Hami that he was found in the Clarkwood neighborhood in Northwest Corpus Christi on Monday, April 8 and is now safe.

Zamora was originally reported missing after disappearing at the Oso Creek trails. His father said he had been spotted in fields and security cameras in the Old Brownsville Road area over the past couple of weeks.

Zamora, who suffers from catatonia schizophrenia, is currently at Spohn Shoreline getting evaluated. He will be taken to a secondary health facility after his evaluation to get his medication routine back on track.

