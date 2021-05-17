Corpus Christi readies for possibly more rain and flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The following statement was released by the City of Corpus Christi:

The City of Corpus Christi and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continue to monitor possible heavy rain and flooding forecasted this week. While the City will begin to dry out Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicts more precipitation Wednesday into Thursday.

The City is activating an operational plan to manage the mosquito population, high grass in parks, medians, and private properties, and address potholes. Teams are working even on Sunday to better serve the community's needs giving the current weather situation.

Residents planning a visit to City parks should be mindful of the saturated ground and soggy conditions.

The community's help in identifying potholes and other areas of concern is welcome. Citizens can contact the Customer Service Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489) or download the City mobile app at www.cctexas.com/mobileapp .

The City and EOC team will continue to monitor the weather situation throughout the week.

You can stay up to date with the latest weather conditions by registering for emergency alerts at www.reversealert.org.