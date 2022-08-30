Watch Now
Corpus Christi Police investigating homicide on Nicholson Street

A homicide that occurred on Monday morning on Nicholson Street is now under investigation by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Posted at 6:11 AM, Aug 30, 2022
CORUS CHRISTI, Texas  — Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson Street for reports of a shooting in the area.

Officials said upon arrival, a deceased adult male was located at the residence on Nicholson St.

"Homicide investigators are out on the scene working to identify what occurred," said officials.

Police launched a drone in the area to search for anyone who may have been involved in Monday morning's homicide.

Investigators said it is still very early in the investigation, and no other additional information can be released at this time. Officials have not confirmed how the victim died.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

