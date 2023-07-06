Corpus Christi Police investigating hit-and-run crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police officers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash.

It happened Thursday morning on the T-head near Peoples Street around 6:00 a.m.

Police said the driver of a car hit someone on a motorcycle and then drove off. The 20-year-old man on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"It seems to be a hit and run, which we have located the vehicle, and it's being impounded for the investigation as well," said CCPD Lt. Carl Williams.

Lt. Williams said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was found by the Art Museum underneath the Harbor Bridge.

"The vehicle was unoccupied when it was found, so we are just going to impound it right now and continue the investigation at this time," said Lt. Williams.

This is a developing story.