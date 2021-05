CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi crime-scene investigators were called out to gather evidence connected to a stabbing.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Buford Avenue near Staples Street.

According to police, a man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers added that the suspect was in custody.

This is a developing news story and we will update this article when more information becomes available.