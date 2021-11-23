Corpus Christi Police Department launches annual holiday crime crackdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is kicking off its annual Holiday Crime Initiative.

Extra police officers will hit the streets in force from Thursday, November 25 to Saturday, January 1. During the enforcement period, more officers will patrol known hot spots for holiday crime.

They'll also be enforcing traffic laws and working to ease traffic congestion. To accomplish their mission, the police department will focus on three sites.

Site 1 includes La Palmera Mall and The Shops at La Palmera.

Site 2 covers Moore Plaza, Best Buy, Bed, Bath and Beyond, and restaurant row.

Site 3 is the area of Kohl's, the HEB Plus on Saratoga and the Walmart that's also on Saratoga.

Captain Timonth Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department says, "we're gonna be looking out for people that are especially testing door handles, that's what we're kind of looking for, people that are looking into cars that don't belong to them, checking door handles, looking to see if there's any open cars."

The police department says 54 percent of all property crimes in Corpus Christi were victim assisted.

That means the victims made it easier for their vehicles to become targets of crime because they didn't lock their vehicles or hide their valuables.

