Corpus Christi police called to a disturbance involving a man with a gun in Annaville

7:15PM UPDATE:

Corpus Christi Police arrested a man in his 60s following a domestic disturbance that escalated into a standoff with law enforcement on Western Drive.

Officers responded to Western Drive and Mesa at around 3:56 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and woman.

When police arrived, they found a female with minor injuries standing in the front yard while the male suspect retreated inside the home and shut the door.

Authorities established a perimeter around the home and called in specialized units including SWAT, a hostage negotiation team, and drone operators to assist with the situation.

Negotiators eventually made contact with the suspect, who later released an elderly woman from the residence. Shortly afterward, the man surrendered to police without further incident.

Medical personnel evaluated all individuals at the scene. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries during the disturbance.

The man faces charges of aggravated assault-family violence, according to police.

5:45PM UPDATE- Suspect is in custody.

ORIGINAL:

Corpus Christi Police are in Annaville to responding to a call for a disturbance involving a man with a gun.

The call came from a home on Western Drive near Mesa Drive, not far from Callicoatte Road.

As a precaution, there is a large presence of officers in the area and nearby streets have been shut down.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department told KRIS 6 News SWAT is on the scene along with two medical units. A third medical unit is on the way.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information is released.

