Corpus Christi parochial school finds missing Chromebook believed to be stolen

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The repentant burglar who left behind an apology note after breaking into a local parochial school also left behind a Chromebook computer they were planning to take.

Corpus Christi Police say someone broke into Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic School sometime between Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. and Wednesday at 7:15 a.m.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi said it appeared that a Chromebook computer and a rosary were the only items missing. They said that the burglar left behind a note that said, "Sorry, times are hard."

Today, KRIS 6 learned after the police left, school personnel found the Chromebook computer in a red cart with other items stacked on top of it. School personnel believed the burglar was going to steal the items loaded in the cart but didn't.

In the end, the only thing taken from the school was a rosary. The Corpus Christi Police Department is still investigating.

