Corpus Christi Parks and Rec to offer cooling centers this summer to beat the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're sweating in the summer sun, sweet relief is only just a drive away.

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is partnering up with Reliant's "Beat the Heat" to invite neighbors to stay cool during the hottest summer days.

From June 16 until September 30, the Greenwood Senior Center, Oveal Williams Senior Center, Lindale Senior Center, and Ethel Eyerly Senior Center will all be open as cooling centers with varying hours so Corpus Christi residents can beat the heat.

The hours are as follows:

Greenwood Senior Center

4040 Greenwood Drive

M–F, 8 am–4 pm

Oveal Williams Senior Center

1414 Martin Luther King Drive,

M–Th, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner Drive, M–F,

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Road,

M–F, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Additionally, on July 19, the Greenwood Senior Center will be a hub to pick up a free family activities game packet, a box fan, and snacks from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. while supplies last.

There's a limit to one cooling device per person, and a maximum of two per vehicle. Neighbors must be present to receive the goodies.

