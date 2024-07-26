Corpus Christi officers, firefighters and media compete in rib eating contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department held their annual rib eating contest at Texas Roadhouse Thursday afternoon.

There were three teams with five members including the border patrol & police officers, firefighters and media. Neighborhood News reporters Althea Castro De La Mata and Tyrese Boone represented KRIS 6 News and Telemundo for the media team.

The goal of this contest fire chief Kenneth Erben said is to benefit a special group of athletes.

"Today is about the Special Olympics and kicking off the tip a cop event," Erben said. "That's what it's really all about. We have a really good relationship with the law enforcement friends over there and the media as well. It's just a fun competitive event to draw attention to the Special Olympics and raising money for them."

Supporters of every team were there to cheer them on till the end. Ultimately, the Corpus Christi Fire Department's team won the contest once again.

