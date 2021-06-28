Corpus Christi offering new public comment option

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting today, citizens of Corpus Christi have a new method for signing up for public comments.

People now have the option to electronically sign in to make public comment at city council meetings. By visiting this link on the city website, residents can sign up starting the Monday before the regularly scheduled Tuesday council meetings.

From 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. before the city council meeting, citizens can sign in to make a public comment. The option to sign in to make a comment in person in the council chambers before the meeting is still available.

"This new process ensures the public has the ability and extended time to sign up for public comment from any electronic device and no longer only in person," Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said. "As Mayor, I have asked that our residents have the full ability to sign up to be heard. Public comment is one way in which we hear from our residents, and it will always be safeguarded by me".

Procedures for making in-person public comments can also be found here on the city website. Residents will also still be able to submit public comments in writing.