Corpus Christi nurse is searching for her encourager

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nurse Chantay Hernandez has been helping people for 18 years.

“When I was younger, I had some issues with my ears," she said. "I had to get tubes in my ears a couple of times.”

In and out of the hospital as a child, Hernandez says she remembers an act of kindness from one nurse.

”She just started a conversation with me and just started coloring with me and she just made me feel safe and took my mind off of the fear that I had," Hernandez said.

She says she hopes to one day find the nurse who showed her kindness as a child - even though it happened in a city almost 17 hours away in Louisville, Ky., 35 years ago.

“I have a vision of what she looks like, but like I said, it was night time and it was a long time ago,” she said.

Joshua Lawrence, the health care administrator at Mirador Retirement Community, a Methodist Retirement Community in Corpus Christi, says Hernandez has been promoted several times during her 8 years there.

“Her skills with people are incredible," said Lawrence. "She just knows how to read people, knows how to make them feel comfortable, loved and appreciated.”

Hernandez says if possible she would like to be reunited with this mystery nurse who made such an impact in her life.

“That experience installed in me the nurse that I wanted to be,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says after reaching out to her mother, the hospital where she was treated is still open in Louisville.

Norton Audubon Hospital is the only full-service, free-standing pediatric hospital in Louisville.

