Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District hosts annual health fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is hosting an annual public health fair.

This is the first time in nearly 10 years that the public health district has hosted this event.

Community members will be able to receive preventative health services at no cost. This includes health screenings for blood pressure, BMI, diabetes and cholesterol.

In addition, COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations will be offered to school aged children, along with wellness education and counseling.

CC RTA will also be offering free rides to and from the event.

It will be held Wednesday, April 5, 12 p.m. -7 p.m. at the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District at 1702 Horne Road, Corpus Christi, TX, 78416

