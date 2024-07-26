Corpus Christi-Nueces County leaders put pause on finding new health provider

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Wednesday, Nueces County Commissioners voted to table their decision to choose a new health provider after discussions of splitting with the City of Corpus Christi. The first discussion to part ways was last November.

That departure was delayed this week as Corpus Christi City Manager, Peter Zanoni, appealed to the court. He said the city was not ready to split —with more than 20 jobs on the line. He advised there be a one-year extension before making the final decision.

“We’re here today to say we don’t think we’re ready," Zanoni said. "It’s very complex to separate the models in terms of making sure both sides are ready to provide service in a new way different than what we’ve been doing in the 30 years.”

The city and county were initially discussing an agreement with Amistad Community Health Center at the Calderon building in Robstown. The agreement was set for 5 years, but instead, a 3-year agreement was proposed.

The other concern with moving forward too fast was the possibility of losing critical state grants and other funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We have to be clear. We have to do the right thing. We have to know what we’re doing. We have to know the cost," Nueces County Judge, Connie Scott, said."I asked those questions about the grants. How are we dividing those up? I know the state had asked us for the last postponement because they weren’t clear how we were going to separate those and move forward.”

Several county commissioners believe waiting another year could put a burden on the vulnerable communities that are under-served. One of the commissioners feeling that way was Precinct 2 Commissioner, Joe A. Gonzalez, who worked closely on the agreement.

“We got an extension twice. I don’t think it’s fair to the community in the western area and Nueces County that doesn’t get served and can’t come into the health district to be left out again. Shame on us here that we don’t care," Gonzalez said.

In addition, Precinct 4 Commissioner, Brent Chesney and Precinct 3 Commissioner, John Marez, also stated similar opinions.

“We weren’t getting enough county services in the outlying areas and that is still an issue that we absolutely have to address," Chesney said.

“I do believe strongly in the concept of this," Marez said." I do believe that it will serve many underserved in our community. But also to sever a partnership that we’ve had for so long. The fact that the city manager is here today, asking for further discussion, that goes a long way in my book.”

Plans are on pause until the city and county can figure out how to effectively separate.

