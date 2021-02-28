Corpus Christi Neighbor Check: Helping those who need it

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local group is doing their part to help those still suffering from Texas' winter storm.

The Corpus Christi Neighbor Check collected food and water to distribute to those who may still be without them.

Eric Holguin put the event together after noticing a lot of people still in need.

"What we're really trying to do right now is get access to those who are unable to drive themselves to mobile drive-thrus, so a lot of home-bound, a lot of our elderly that can't drive and have to rely on people to pick them up, it just becomes a hassle for them," said Holguin.

About 15 people volunteered for the event on Saturday. They drove door to door and asked people in Corpus Christi if they were in need of any assistance.

Holguin tells us the Coastal Bend Food Bank and various other donors helped to make this event possible.