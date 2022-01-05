Corpus Christi native shot dead at Humble Chuck E Cheese

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native died in an apparent shooting Friday night in Humble.

According to KPRC in Houston, Calogero Duenes was shot in the parking lot of a Chuck E Cheese.

Police say he had gotten into an argument with another man who shot at him. The suspect ran off before police got there.

According to Duenes' wife, he was shot while holding his 6-year-old daughter's birthday cake. He also leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.

Duenes will be brought back to Corpus Christi to be buried.