Corpus Christi native awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native is being recognized by the US Navy and Army.

Culinary Specialist 1st Class Marco Garza has been awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for professional achievement as the NTAG Substance Abuse and Urinalysis Program coordinator during the month of June.

According to a press release from Megan Brown of the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Garza scored 100 percent (Substance Abuse) and 97 percent (Urinalysis) during an inspection by the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit National Inspection Team.

Garza is a 1999 Moody High School graduate.