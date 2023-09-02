Corpus Christi murder suspect dead after shootout on I-37 south of San Antonio

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The murder suspect of Felicia Ann Franco, found dead on Hiawatha Street Thursday night was killed by Atascosa Sheriff Deputies on I-37 near Bexar County Friday morning.

A shoot-out occurred around 9 a.m. on IH-37 near FM 3006 at the Bexar County line, northeast of Pleasanton, after an Atascosa District Attorney officer attempted to stop a pick-up truck matching the wanted suspect's vehicle. The suspect sped off in his pickup truck at speeds up to 85 miles per hour.

Texas DPS Troopers set up road spikes near the Bexar County line and flattened two of the suspect's tires, causing him to swerve into the median.

The suspect, identified as Edward Garcia, then jumped out from the vehicle wearing a ballistic vest and opened fire on the officers with a rifle, running across the interstate highway.

Law enforcement officers returned fire, killing Garcia at the scene.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

Commander Mike Tamez with the Nueces County District Attorney's Office confirmed the suspect in the shootout was wanted for the murder of a woman in a home on the 300 block of Hiawatha Street. Tamez also stated the suspect was a former law enforcement officer with the Nueces County Constable Precinct Four office.

Franco's mother said Garcia was Franco's boyfriend of four years. She also said the last time she spoke with her daughter was on Tuesday, when Franco mentioned she was planning on breaking up with Garcia.

Franco's mother said when she spoke with Garcia on Wednesday, he said he would help look for Franco, and that she never came home.

He later got angry when Franco's mother insisted on filing a missing person's report, telling her that it, "made him look bad."

According to Nueces County Constable Pct. 4 Chris Stimson, Garcia began employment in September 2011, however, he was terminated in December 2022. Nueces County Constable Pct. 4 is based out of Port Aransas, Texas.

Texas Rangers are investigating with assistance from the Atascosa County Sheriff's Department.

I-37 between FM 3006 and the Bexar County line will be shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

