Corpus Christi Municipal Court designates September as case resolution month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi Municipal Court has announced that they will spend the month of September helping citizens to resolve delinquencies.

As part of "Case Resolution Month," the court will send reminders this Friday to people who haven't paid court fines or have failed to appear in court.

The court strongly encourages residents to take advantage of the opportunity to resolve their violations by phone, online, email, or mail.

View and pay your tickets online here

Pay by phone at 1(866) 299-7084

To resolve your warrant, establish a payment plan, or speak with a judge for alternative options, contact us at 361-826-2500 or email at MCMail@cctexas.com.

Mail payments to the Corpus Christi Municipal Court at 120 N. Chaparral, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

The court reminds the public that some of these cases have active warrants or may have outstanding warrants issued.