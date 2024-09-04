Corpus Christi mom bonds out of jail after being charged in daughter's death

Nueces County Jail officials have confirmed that Hilda Adame, a Corpus Christi mom who had left her child in a hot car in late August, has bonded out of jail.

Adame, who worked at Tom Browne Middle School, told police she left her 22-month-old daughter Harley in the backseat of her car on Tuesday, Aug. 20 around 8 a.m. after forgetting to drop her off at daycare that morning.

According to her arrest report, when Adame came back to her car around 1 p.m., she realized what happened and rushed her daughter to the school nurse in an attempt to revive her. According to KRIS 6 meteorologists, the temperature at that time of day would have been 102 degrees, a record high for the Coastal Bend.

Despite the best efforts of police and medics, Harley was pronounced dead at Driscoll Children's Hospital nearly an hour after she was found.

Adame was later charged with charges of Injury to a child/ serious bodily injury and Abandon/Endanger child/imminent bodily injury.

Adame bonded out of jail the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 4 after it was reduced to $50,000 during a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.