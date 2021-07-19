Corpus Christi Mayor: Mike Markle returning as CCPD Chief of Police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears an old face is coming back to the Corpus Christi police department.

According to Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo social media account, she shared the news of former CCPD Police Chief Mike Markle will return as the Chief of Police again.

Guajardo stated, "We welcome him back with open arms! His 32 years of law enforcement experience and unprecedented progress will ensure the safety of our residents. The City is where Chief Markel belongs and we are so excited to have him back at home."

Four months ago, Markle announced in late March that he was retiring. After that announcement, city council members stated then Assistant Police Chief David Blackmon was appointed interim police chief, to replace Markle.

Blackmon took over that position effective May 3 but announced weeks later he was no longer interested for chief of police position.

Before becoming chief, Markle served as assistant police chief.

He was appointed as interim chief after the death of former Police Chief Floyd Simpson.

