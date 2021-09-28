Corpus Christi Mayor in New York for city leadership workshop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo has been chosen to be a part of a global community of mayors.

Guajardo made the announcement via social media Tuesday.

Guajardo is one of 38 mayors from North America, Latin America, Europe and Africa that has been invited to be in the Class of 2021-2022 Mayors, at the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

“I am honored to be one of 38 mayors from four continents selected for this Bloomberg Harvard Leadership Initiative,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo. “I’m looking forward to learning from leaders within Bloomberg Philanthropies, Harvard Business School, and the Harvard Kennedy School. Through this global network, I am confident I will bring back innovative solutions for Corpus Christi.”

Launched in 2017, the program is celebrating its fifth anniversary and is a collaboration with Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Business School, and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Together they have influenced 400 mayors and 1,300 senior city officials in 478 cities and built a network of 158 global mayors, to date.

“We created the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative because cities have always been on the frontlines of the biggest challenges we face – and it’s critical that mayors have the skills, support, and resources they need to confront them,” says Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and 108th mayor of New York City.

This year's 3-day workshop started Sunday in New York City.

Other Texas mayors invited to the class are Ginger Nelson of Amarillo and Trey Mendez of Brownsville.

