Corpus Christi man sentenced to federal prison for targeting Vape City stores, high-speed chase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man is headed to federal prison for robbing two vape shops and leading police on a high-speed chase.

On July 9, 2024, Jose Rodriguez and Alex Espinosa walked into a Vape City store on Ayers St. and demanded money from the registers. Police said Rodriguez also pointed a firearm at employees while demanding cash and their cell phones before leaving the scene. Later that night, both men robbed a second Vape City location in Calallen.

Law enforcement identified Rodriguez's vehicle leaving the scene of the second robbery and attempted to stop him, but he quickly drove off, leading them on a chase for roughly 20 miles at speeds more than 100 mph. Rodriguez eventually drove to his home, where both men left the vehicle and attempted to run away, but they were quickly taken into custody.

On April 22, Rodriguez plead guilty for his role in the robberies. U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos has now imposed a 12-month term of imprisonment for aggravated robbery. He also received an additional 84 months for brandishing a firearm which must be served consecutively. The total 96-month sentence will be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court considered the dangerousness of Rodriguez's conduct, noting that he not only robbed store employees at gunpoint but also led officers on a reckless high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods.

Espinosa pleaded guilty to his role in the robberies and was previously sentenced to 36 months to be followed by two years of supervised release. Rodriguez remains in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation, along with the Corpus Christi Police Department

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!