CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District is preparing to implement new cellphone restrictions for students in compliance with recently passed Texas legislation.

Texas House Bill 1481, passed by the 89th Texas Legislature, prohibits student use of cellphones and other personal electronic communication devices during the school day.

District officials are currently studying the new legislation and will draft a policy recommendation for the Board of Trustees to adopt during their July 28 regular meeting.

"We had overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding our updated cellphone rules for the 2024-2025 school year," said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. "While we understand the new legislation may necessitate further habit changes by our students and families, we appreciate the Legislature's desire to support schools in keeping the school day a focused learning environment."

Corpus Christi ISD to adopt new cellphone policy following state legislation

The district's previous policy already required students in grades PK-8 to keep personal devices turned off and stored away throughout the school day, while high school students were allowed to use devices between classes and during lunch.

CCISD plans to share additional information and updates with the community as they become available before the new school year begins on Monday, Aug. 11.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!