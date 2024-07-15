Corpus Christi International Airport offers new service to Monterrey

CORPUS CHRSITI, Tx — Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) announced on Monday that it would be offering a new nonstop air service from Corpus Christi to Monterrey, Mexico operated by Aerus Airlines beginning September 12. The Aerus flights would be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and be serviced by Cessna Gran Caravan EX aircraft, each capable of carrying up to nine passengers.

Travel time would be about one hour and fifty minutes with departure times of Tuesdays & Thursdays at 2:10 p.m., Saturdays at 3:40 p.m., and Sundays at 11:35 a.m.

Aerus is a recently established Mexican regional airline that began scheduled passenger operations in April 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aerus and this new international service to Corpus Christi,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our residents to connect with Monterrey, Mexico, for business and pleasure. It also signifies the growing demand for air travel in our community and paves the way for attracting more international destinations in the future.”

To learn more about Aerus and to book your flight, please visit flyaerus.com.

