Corpus Christi hosting 4 free sandbag distributions throughout month of June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane season is here, and the season has already started as quite a wet one.

In preparation for possible future tropical activity and with rain continuing to be forecasted, the city wants residents to be ready. That’s why they will be hosting four free sandbag distributions throughout the month of June at four different locations throughout the city of Corpus Christi.

City crews will distribute 3,000 free sandbags at each location for a total of 12,000 sandbags across the four different locations. Locations and times are listed below.

Saturday June 12

(8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

Location: West Guth Park at 9700 Up River Rd

Sunday June 13

(8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

Location: J.C. Elliott Transfer Station at 7001 Ayers St.

Saturday June 19

(8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

Location: Waldron Field at 3746 Waldron Rd.

Saturday June 19

(8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

Location: City Service Center on Civitan at 5352 Ayers.

Residents will be able to receive up to seven sandbags per vehicle. You must stay in your car while bags are being loaded. The city asks that drivers clear the beds of their vehicles for city crews to easily load the sandbags into the vehicles.

