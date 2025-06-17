Corpus Christi hosting 2025 Texas Police Games

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nearly 1,200 law enforcement officers gathered in Corpus Christi for the Texas Police Athletic Federation's annual Texas Police Games.

The Texas Police Games provide an opportunity for officers, first responders, and military personnel to compete against one another in a fun and safe environment. Sixteen competitors participated in a pool tournament at Rich's Billiards on Monday as part of the larger games.

"We're not having to fight people or put people in jail. We're here to give each other a hard time, play a lot of pool, play a lot of other sports, and just really enjoy the company," said David Hornsby, sergeant at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Organizers say the goal of the games is to boost morale, help officers de-stress, and foster camaraderie among law enforcement.

"This is a competition for officers throughout the state of Texas. They come together for fundraising to try to get all the proceeds they raise from this to a benefit for one of their fallen officers. And then also, the city of Corpus Christi receives a bit of the proceeds as well," said Round Rock Traffic Police Officer Marciano Garza.

Officer Garza says this is a great way to network with other groups as well.

The billiards tournament will conclude on Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officers competed in a motorcycle rodeo at Whataburger Field on Tuesday morning, displaying impressive skills on their motorcycles. Other events in the Texas Police Games include basketball, cornhole, disc golf, flag football, karate, tennis, powerlifting, soccer, softball, Texas Hold'em, Track and Field, Volleyball, a 5K/10K run, and other events.

Texas Police Games are scheduled to take place in South Padre Island in 2026. For more information about this year's events, click here: Texas Police Athletic Federation | Events | Texas Police Athletic Federation

