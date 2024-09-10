Watch Now
Corpus Christi Hooks invites the community to the fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Workout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Hooks and LyondellBasell will salute first responders and service members at the Fifth Annual 9/11 Memorial Workout, which will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at Whataburger Field.

Participation is free, and donations are being accepted. All proceeds benefit local emergency response providers. Military members and first responders can participate at 7:30 a.m., and the public is invited to join at 10:30 a.m.

Each World Trade Center floor had approximately 110 flights of stairs, and at tomorrow's tribute, each person will have the option to complete 110, 220, or 440 flights of steps.

Register for the event at bit.ly/HooksStairClimb [t.co]

