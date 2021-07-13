Watch
Corpus Christi Hooks and Circle K team up to fight hunger

Food drive benefiting Coastal Bend Food Bank
KRIS file photo.
Hooks Field
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jul 13, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks are taking a swing at hunger and continuing a multi-game food drive.

The baseball team is working with Circle K to fight hunger and benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank. At tonight's Hooks home game, they will be collecting non-perishable food items.

Those who donate at Whataburger Field will receive a voucher for $2 off any reserved or field reserved ticket, Sunday through Thursday, for the 2021 season. If you can't make this food drive, the Hooks will hold more drives at upcoming Tuesday games on July 27, August 17, and September 7.

According to the Hooks, the most-needed food items include canned fruits/vegetables, canned tuna/chicken, canned sauces, dry pasta, dry beans, and cereal.

Individual game tickets and season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

