CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Girl Scout cookie season came early for the nurses at Driscoll Children's Hospital Saturday morning.

Girl Scout troop 96026 donated more than 400 boxes of girl scout cookies to nurses at the children's hospital as a part of their Cookies for Courage.

See a few photos of the girls bringing the cookies to the nurses below.

Girl Scout troop 96026

Thank you girls and thank you nurses for all you do!