Corpus Christi Food Truck summerfest is back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editors Note: Photo above is from a previous food truck festival in Corpus Christi.

What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with some street eats by the bay?

The 6th Annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Summerfest is bringing the eats this Fourth of July starting at 12:00 p.m.

The festival will have live music, arts and crafts, a petting zoo and a Kid’s Truck Zone. The event will be followed by the city' firework show at the bayfront as part of the Mayor's Big Bang 4th of July Celebration.

Food trucks will be parked at Water's Edge Park until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. The mayor's firework show will start at 9:30 p.m.

