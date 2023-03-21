Corpus Christi Fire Station 14 approved for renovations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews at Fire Station 14 will see some upgrades to their facility very soon. Recently, the City of Corpus Christi approved a renovation project to the fire station facility.

Firefighters have been in the building off S. Staples for more than 45 years. The building has been in need of repairs for a while and the hope for the upgrade is to provide safety and efficiency for the first responders who stay there during their shifts.

Interim Fire Chief, Richie Quintero says the department has made the facility their second home.

"It's where they do part of their work," said Quintero," It's also where they come between classes, decompress, they also sleep there, they provide for their own meals there, exercise and anything and everything that would happen in a regular home."

The kitchen has already been renovated. Other changes include replacement of ceiling tiles, additions to the bathroom, new LED lighting fixtures, and flooring.

"Anytime that we have an opportunity to contribute to our mission, which is serving the public, anything like new equipment, an opportunity for training, renovations and replacement of facilities is always a spirit booster and promotes good moral," Quintero said.

City council approved an $84,772 budget for the project. The fire crews says they’re excited to see the finished product. Many of them are hoping this will make their station more comfortable.

"This is like our second home," said Fire Captain Marco Vasquez, "We definitely take care of our station and we'd love to see some new improvements. It's something we really need."

So far, there's no word on when they will complete the renovations.

