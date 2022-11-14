Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief retiring

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 11 years at the helm, Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha is retiring.

Chief Rocha tells KRIS 6 News that City Manager Peter Zanoni will announce Rocha's retirement at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Rocha became Chief of the Corpus Christi Fire Department in December 2011.

His last day on the job will be Jan. 20, 2023.

Chief Rocha said now that he's 65 years old, it's time for him to retire.

He plans to remain in Corpus Christi.

The process of finding a replacement will also be discussed at Tuesday's city council meeting.