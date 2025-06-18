Corpus Christi Downtown Management District names Arlene Medrano as new executive director

Medrano has been serving as interim director since April and will officially take the helm on July 1.

The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Arlene Medrano as Executive Director during their June 12 meeting.

Medrano, who has served as Interim Executive Director since April 2025, will officially begin her new role on July 1.

The board conducted a comprehensive search before determining that Medrano's leadership, experience, and vision made her the ideal candidate to guide the organization forward.

"Arlene brings a deep well of experience in city and downtown management, and the Board is thrilled to officially welcome her as Executive Director," Glenn R. Peterson said.

Peterson serves as the CCDMD Board Chair.

Medrano's appointment follows Alyssa B. Mason's departure after serving as Executive Director since 2018.

Before joining CCDMD, Medrano built her career in municipal government, holding multiple positions with the City of Corpus Christi in Administration, the Fire Department, and Finance & Business Development. In 2022, she became Assistant City Manager for the City of Alice, Texas.

"I am honored to be selected as Executive Director of the CCDMD and look forward to continuing to serve our community with dedication and purpose," Medrano said.

"I'm excited to deepen our collaboration with the board, staff, stakeholders, and community partners as we work together to realize our shared vision for Downtown. CCDMD remains committed to creating the most vibrant downtown on the Gulf Coast, and we will move forward with determination, focus, and pride in the progress we're making in Corpus Christi," she added.

This leadership transition marks a new chapter in CCDMD's ongoing efforts to foster a thriving downtown for residents, businesses, and visitors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.