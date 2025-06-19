Corpus Christi doctors say new COVID variant packs a punch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new COVID-19 variant called “Nimbus” is spreading quickly across the U.S., already accounting for nearly half of all new cases since May. While experts say it doesn’t appear more dangerous than previous strains, people are reporting harsher symptoms — especially sharp, painful sore throats.

R“It’s called Nimbus? I work in a nursing home and haven’t even heard of it,” one woman said with a laugh.

“We’ve been through COVID before,” said Javier Salinas of Corpus Christi. “This doesn’t feel new to me. But when you start saying it feels like we’re eating razors? Yeah — that part sucks.”

Dr. Jaime Fergie, director of infectious diseases at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, said positivity rates in children are holding steady at around 3% to 3.5%, with few hospitalizations.

“People are complaining about very severe sore throats… a very sharp pain,” Fergie said. Other common symptoms include cough, fatigue and fever. Still, Fergie emphasized that early signs suggest Nimbus is not more severe overall.

For families with medically vulnerable children, though, the threat feels real because they've been there before.

“They’re asthmatic — so it’s even worse if they get it,” one parent said. "My daughter had it real bad. They had to bring X-ray techs to the house because she couldn’t breathe at all. She was very sick”

Dr. Fergie said staying current on COVID vaccinations is key.

“If you’re high risk, no question — be up to date on vaccines,” he said. “If you’re not, it’s still to your advantage to get vaccinated.”

