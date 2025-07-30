Corpus Christi Council postpones $50M desalination vote as questions mount over cost, alternatives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday voted to postpone a critical decision on whether to spend another $50 million on the city’s controversial Inner Harbor desalination plant until August 26.

The delay followed a lengthy debate over the project’s ballooning price tag, existing debt, and growing calls to explore alternative water supply options.

The proposed funding would advance the project to 60% design completion, a major milestone that finalizes engineering plans and locks in a guaranteed maximum price. But several council members said they want more time to assess the project’s true long-term costs and whether other options might better serve the city’s needs.

In response, Councilmembers Carolyn Vaughn, Eric Cantu, Sylvia Campos, and Gil Hernandez sent a letter to the Texas Water Development Board, asking a number of questions, including whether state funding earmarked for the Inner Harbor site could be redirected to other water projects if the city ultimately walks away. The reasoning behind the delay in the vote, was so they could wait for the answers.

Campos pushed back on warnings from city staff that halting the project could harm partnerships and future opportunities.

“That’s fearmongering,” she said. “Kiewit would just have to reshuffle staff — that’s what they do.” City officials warned that postponing or canceling the project could impact the city’s bond rating and create additional financial burdens. The city has already issued $40 million in bonds tied to the desal project — money that must be repaid regardless of whether the plant moves forward.

Councilman Mark Scott cautioned that walking away now could damage the city’s credibility with regional water partners.

“Walking away today offers no value and great risk with our water partners,” he said. Some council members suggested the city should look at other desalination locations or invest more seriously in alternative water supply projects.

Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxson said she supports a more balanced approach, adding that other projects haven’t received the same attention or resources as the Inner Harbor site.

On Tuesday, city staff presented an alternative: spend $20 to $25 million to take the project only to 30% design completion. But they warned that approach could put at risk hundreds of millions in state and federal matching funds, including a $535 million invitation from the Texas Water Development Board.

So far, the Inner Harbor desal project has already cost the city tens of millions, almost $100 million to be exact.

Supporters argue the project is essential to ensuring Corpus Christi’s long-term water supply. But critics say the soaring price tag and lack of transparency about alternatives raise serious concerns — and may be reason enough to stop the project altogether.

