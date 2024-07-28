Corpus Christi Comic Con finishes up last day at American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The annual Corpus Christi Comic Con 2024 took over the American Bank Center all weekend. The event began Friday and ended on Sunday, with thousands of participants included.

This is the sixth year of the event, which was founded in 2017. Many people enjoyed a variety of panel discussions, photo-ops, costume contests, and dozens of vendors to buy collectible items from.

There were many local people from the Coastal Bend that visited the convention, but there were also some travelers all the way from Portland, Oregon.

Megan Keefe and her husband said this is their first time at the Corpus Christi Comic Con event, but they travel across the U.S. for other conventions.

She said her favorite part about comic cons across the country is the sense of community everyone has within each other.

“It’s one of the few places you can go to as a geeky, nerd and feel totally confident in saying anything you’re into," Keefe said. "I just love that you don't even have to know someone, but we all are friends because we love coming to this place."

Alexis Cantu also said she has been enjoying Comic Con for years.

“I love cosplaying. I’ve always loved cosplaying since I was a little kid" Cantu said. "I love Halloween and I do this every year. It’s my favorite hobby, my only hobby.”

Although Sunday was the last day to enjoy Corpus Christi Comic Con 2024 at the American Bank Center, stay connected on their website for next year's event.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.