Corpus Christi city manager to continue requiring public to wear face masks in city facilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city manager Peter Zanoni announced Tuesday all citizens entering city facilities will still be required to wear a face mask.

“We are keeping the same COVID-19 safety protocols as the majority of our community has yet to be vaccinated,” said City Manager Peter Zanoni. “Wearing a mask when entering City facilities is one of many measures that will remain in place as a safeguard to protect our employees who are serving our community.”

Patrons also will continue to get their temperature checked upon entry into any city facilities including city hall, public libraries and development services.

All partner agencies managing city facilities will still be required to adhere to existing safety protocols including having their patrons wear face masks when entering facilities such as the American Bank Center.

On March 5, 2021, Zanoni announced the city would continue to make it mandatory for all city employees while on duty wear to face coverings when in city buildings and facilities, city vehicles, city job sites and other workplace environments where employees are in groups.

On Wednesday, March 10, at 12:01 a.m., Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order takes effect lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100 percent. However, the Governor’s Executive Order does not preclude businesses or other establishments from requiring employees and patrons to wear facemasks.

For the latest information visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus [email.mg.cctexas.com] and www.nuecesknows.com [email.mg.cctexas.com].