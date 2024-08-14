Corpus Christi City Council votes to extend city auditor's paid leave

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Corpus Christi City Council voted to further extend city auditor Greg Holland's paid leave.

KRIS 6 News had previously reported on when City Council had placed Holland on paid leaveback in July.

Holland has been city auditor since January 2023, when he replaced former city auditor Kimberly Houston, who had failed to become a certified city auditor.

It is still not clear what led to City Council's choice to extend Holland's leave, but it was confirmed that Holland will stay on paid leave until Aug. 27.

