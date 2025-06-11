Corpus Christi City Council issues Juneteenth proclamation, NAACP plans commemorative events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council issued a Juneteenth proclamation today, recognizing the federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.

The proclamation welcomes city residents to participate in events organized by the NAACP throughout the month and aims to educate the public about the significance of Juneteenth.

"It's also an educational tool to inform the public. Some people who do not know, the younger generation who may be curious why we even celebrate Juneteenth," Jeremy Coleman, president of the NAACP Corpus Christi, said. "It's just an opportunity for individuals to come together and reflect on the history."

The NAACP is hosting a free Juneteenth luncheon at the Oveal Williams Senior Center on June 19 at 11:30 a.m. The event is open to the public.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.