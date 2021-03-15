Corpus Christi City Council approves contract for new Cole Park Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work will soon get underway on a new pier at Cole Park.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting the replacement of the Cole Park Pier was approved. However, what the pier will eventually look like remains to be seen.

The $7.5-million contract was awarded to JM Davidson LTD out of Aransas Pass. However, the city does not have the full amount needed and said Tuesday it would need to remove $2.2-million of features from the pier's design.

For example, shade structures requested by the public. City staff says features could be added back in later as additional funding becomes available.

The pier is being replaced through a 2018 bond and Type B funds. Right now demolition of the pier is expected in January.

The target for date for completion is August.