Corpus Christi City Council announces new spring break safety measures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council members announced their new safety measures for spring break 2023.

As the Costal Bend expects thousands of visitors for the break next week, here are some new advisories the city announced:

Law enforcement will be out patrolling hot spots and controlling traffic.



Crews have also already began cleaning city beaches.



Lifeguards mobile units will also be out patrolling the shores.



People are encouraged to observe the flag advisory warning's for rip currents and beach conditions. These flags will be found at all gulf beach access roads.

For more information check out https://www.cctexas.com/SPRINGBREAK

