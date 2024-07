CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi City Council unanimously voting Tuesday to place city auditor George Holland on administrative leave for 14 days.

This vote comes after the council met an executive session to deliberate the auditor.

Holland has been the auditor since January 2023. He replaced interim city auditor Kimberly Houstonwho failed to become certified as an internal auditor.

