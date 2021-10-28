Corpus Christi 8-year-old creates own makeup line

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi 8-year-old can check off the title 'business owner' off her list after creating her own makeup line.

Before she was even out of diapers, Mia was already taking charge at her mom’s boutique in Corpus Christi.

“She used to run the register when she was three,” Nancy Madsen, Mia’s mom said.

So, it was no surprise that she started her own business when she was just six years old.

“I just wanted my own thing after my sister was born and that’s all I could really think of,” Mia said.

Makeup was on her mind, thus, Mia Ray Cosmetics was born. Nancy said Mia loves chapstick, and the idea and design were all her own.

"I have a friend in Austin and she’s a scientist and she said I will do it for you.”, Nancy said.

Made exclusively for her line, there are 35 different shades of lipsticks.

The Incarnate Word third grader named most of the colors after friends, family and her mom’s employees. She's sold more than $10,000 worth of makeup in the two years she’s been in business, but, she won’t be seeing any money anytime soon.

"It’ll all go to her college fund so I think she will appreciate it in life later,” Nancy said.

Mia Ray Cosmetic lipsticks are sold for $3.99 at Oh My Goodness Boutique at 3908 South Padre Island Drive.