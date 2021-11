CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City council members awarded a contract for the design and construction of a pool at Bill Witt Park on the south side.

The nearly $800,000 contract was awarded to Austin-based Kimley-Horn for the park near Yorktown Boulevard.

Corpus Christi currently has five city swimming pools. None of them are on the south side.

They do hope to bring in a competition pool and a recreational pool - one with play features, seating areas and shade.

A construction deadline hasn't been set.