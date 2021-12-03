Construction updates on two local schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi schools have some construction updates.

The new Mary Carroll High School is starting to take shape on the south side.

Work continues on new facility.

Corpus Christi Independent School District officials say construction is now more than 60 percent done with the new school slated to open next fall.

The new campus is being constructed at the corner of Kostoryz Road and Saratoga.

And the old Lamar Elementary School now is gone.

Crews demolished what was left of the former school on Thursday morning.

The Ed Rachel Foundation has already torn down several homes around the old school and has plans to rezone the area.

The cleared lots will be turned into a parking lot for what will be a new city building.

That facility is expected to include a police substation, call center and other offices.