Conquer the Coast 2023: Time to take a ride on the "Wow" side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you ready for the ride of a lifetime?

Monday morning the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the City of Corpus Christi announced plans for the 21st Annual Conquer the Coast bike ride.

This year's ride will take place on Saturday, September 16th.

It begins at 7 a.m. on that day at Whataburger Field.

There will be 3 courses to choose from.

A 10-mile course takes riders down Ocean Drive to Texas A&M Corpus Christi then back to Whataburger Field.

A 21-mile course goes to Naval Air Station/Corpus Christi and back.

Finally, there's a 66-mile course that goes over the Harbor Bridge and back.

A record-setting 1,000 riders took part in last year's Conquer the Coast.

This year's organizers hope to attract 1,200 participants.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was among last year's riders.

"So, last year I rode the 21 mile. I pulled my bike down from the garage, dusted it off. I took it over to Bay Area Bicycles and had it tuned up and it was a great ride," the Mayor said.

Proceeds from Conquer the Coast go in part to local education programs, the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Athletic Department, and the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

For information on how to register go tounitedccchamber.com

