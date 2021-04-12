Conjoined babies born at Bay Area Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early in Sylvia Hernandez’s pregnancy, hospital staff told her and her babies’ father that they were expecting more than one bundle of joy.

“We took her to the hospital,” said Roel Torrez. "They told us they heard two hearts, We were happy, saying “Oh, maybe a girl and a boy.”

But little did they know that they also had a third baby on the way.

“She went to the doctor because she was feeling sick,” Torrez said. “And they told her it was three.”

A few months later, the family found out two of the babies were conjoined. The family began to worry about the risks.

“That it was a risky pregnancy with the babies,” Torrez said. “They could not make it. Something could go wrong.”

But Saturday night, the family welcomed Catalina Monserrat, Ximena Jackeline and Scarlett Juliet at Bay Area Hospital. The triplets arrived by caesarian section.

Hernandez was only 34 weeks into her pregnancy -- the babies weighed 4 lbs., 11 ozs. Doctors said the conjoined sisters will have some challenges.

“They share pelvic contents, muscles, skin, separate pelvic bones,” said pediatric surgeon Dr. Haroon Patel.

The girls also have separate bladders, part of their colon is conjoined, and they share an abdominal wall.

“They each have their own legs, and they are bent over and fused," he said.

The family is just optimistic, and happy that their babies are doing well.

“We don’t care if they are conjoined, they get separated or not -- that's something God sent us to take care of, and we are going to do the best (we can),” he said.

This is the original story about the birth of the conjoined twins appeared on KRISTV.com in 2015.