CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today Congressman Michael Cloud for District 27 spoke at a luncheon event hosted by the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce at the Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus. He gave updates in regards of his ongoing initiatives in Washington while some rallied outside the event.

“It's an honor to serve this area and this region. We’re on the tip of the spear of the great things that are happening in the country, but the work is beginning right here in our area,” said Cloud.

Congressman Michael Cloud gives legislation updates at luncheon event

He touched on recent developments, including the long-awaited completion of a major infrastructure project.

“This morning we celebrated the expansion of the ship channel at the Port of Corpus Christi and celebrated the completion of that project that’s been in the works for quite a while,” Cloud said.

He also addressed national issues and the need to stop the spread of misinformation.

“We talked through a lot of the things happening in Washington, D.C. — from the big, beautiful bill to our work in DOGE, to some of those misinformation and rumors that are out there,” he said. “We’re addressing those concerns but also talking about the great things that are happening here.”

Cloud emphasizes his commitment to accessibility and constituent engagement, especially to some who have been asking for town hall meetings.

“We meet all the time with constituents throughout this community,” he said. “The last thing I’m going to do is let a party that wants me out of power set what it is our campaign schedule,” he said. “We’re here all the time, we’re one of the most accessible offices you will find. People can always contact our office, provide feedback, we answer questions and all of those kinds of things.”

