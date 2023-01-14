Community supports family following New Year's Eve house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi community came together to help a local woman, Jennifer Olenzak, in need by hosting a barbecue fundraiser.

As KRIS 6 first reported, the Olenzak family lost everything in a devastating fire on New Year's Eve.

Fortunately no one was injured, but Jennifer lost seven dogs.

Her coworkers served chicken, rice and beans on Friday to help raise money for Jennifer and her family.

"She is so full of faith," fundraiser organizer Marisa Calderon said. "It's her faith that has carried her through. She's helped it spread with us. Just let her know God is supporting her. That's why we are here. We are here for her."

Jennifer and her family were able to save four dogs. Officials are still trying to figure out what started the fire.

